Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple to caning
A Shariah court in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has sentenced two gay men to public caning for the first time. The court on Wednesday said the men, aged 20 and 23, would each be subjected to 85 lashes for having sexual relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|8 hr
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
