Russia offers turnkey nuclear plants to Indonesia

12 hrs ago

RUSSIA'S Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation has offered to develop turnkey nuclear power plants in Indonesia, said Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister Luhut Pandjaitan last week. The firm has offered to develop nuclear power plants in regions where there is no threat of earthquake, such as Bangka in Sumatra and East Kalimantan, Luhut said.

Chicago, IL

