Residents stand behind jailed Indonesian
MEMBERS of Bendigo's Indonesian and wider community have held a candlelit vigil in support of a former governor who has been jailed for blasphemy. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, the former governor of Jakarta and a minority Christian, has begun serving a two-year prison term for insulting Islam.
