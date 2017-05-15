Residents stand behind jailed Indonesian

MEMBERS of Bendigo's Indonesian and wider community have held a candlelit vigil in support of a former governor who has been jailed for blasphemy. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, the former governor of Jakarta and a minority Christian, has begun serving a two-year prison term for insulting Islam.

Chicago, IL

