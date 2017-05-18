Protest to coincide with 'Moderate Is...

Protest to coincide with 'Moderate Islam' lecture by Indonesian Vice-President

A PROTEST has been planned outside the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies today as Indonesian vice-president Jusuf Kalla is due to deliver a lecture. The peaceful demonstration is designed to highlight the 'ongoing persecution of minorities' in the country under the growing weight of Islamic extremism.

