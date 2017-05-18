Protest on invite of Indonesian VP by Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies
London: May 20, 2017. People of good conscience gathered outside the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies at 2pm, 18th May 2017 to vent their frustration at an invite for the Indonesian vice-president Jusuf Kalla to deliver a lecture on 'Moderate Islam'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC