Police hunt Singaporean man after att...

Police hunt Singaporean man after attempted murder of woman in Brisbane

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The search is on for a Singaporean man after he allegedly bashed a woman with a hammer and stabbed her in Brisbane. Police said the attempted murder happened in Norman Park about 9.30pm on Monday and left the 20-year-old female victim, also Singaporean, in hospital with "non-life threatening injuries" including a fractured skull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC