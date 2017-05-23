Philippine president's swagger recedes in the face of a powerful China
When he was campaigning for the presidency last year, Rodrigo Duterte spoke with swagger about how he'd handle China's claims to Philippine territory in the South China Sea. Now that he's president of the Philippines, Duterte still speaks brashly about many things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|16 min
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|11
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|5 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|20
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|8 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|Mon
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC