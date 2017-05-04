NUS opens 140 modules to alumni for n...

NUS opens 140 modules to alumni for next 3 years

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore is opening up 140 courses to its alumni over the next three years as part of its efforts to promote lifelong learning, it announced on Monday . In the first-year pilot of the initiative from August 2017 to July 2018, the modules will be available at no cost to the college's 278,000 alumni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC