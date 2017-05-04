NUS opens 140 modules to alumni for next 3 years
SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore is opening up 140 courses to its alumni over the next three years as part of its efforts to promote lifelong learning, it announced on Monday . In the first-year pilot of the initiative from August 2017 to July 2018, the modules will be available at no cost to the college's 278,000 alumni.
