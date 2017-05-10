Name sought for rare albino orangutan rescued in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - A conservation group is asking the public to suggest names for a rare albino orangutan that was rescued from villagers in the Indonesian part of Borneo last month, hoping it will become an inspiring symbol of efforts to save the critically endangered species. Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation spokesman Nico Hermanu said Wednesday that the 5-year-old great ape is being kept in a dimly lit enclosure with round the clock veterinarian care after being rescued on April 29. The foundation says the female orangutan has become an ambassador for her species and wants her name to reflect the "significant conservation challenges" that orangutans face in the wild.

