Name sought for rare albino orangutan rescued in Indonesia

In this April 30, 2017 photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation , an albino orangutan sits in a cage as it's being quarantined at a rehabilitation center in Nyaru Menteng, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The conservation group is asking the public to suggest names for the rare albino orangutan that was rescued from villagers in the Indonesian part of Borneo last month, hoping it will become an inspiring symbol of efforts to save the critically endangered species.

