Multiple car collision kills 11 on Indonesia's Java island

Police said a multiple car collision involving a tour bus killed at least 11 people Sunday on Indonesia's main Java island. The brakes likely malfunctioned on a tour bus from Jakarta packed with passengers and it slammed into three cars and four motorbikes before falling into a 10-meter -deep ravine on a kitchen garden, police said.

