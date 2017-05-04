Multiple car collision kills 11 on Indonesia's Java island
Police said a multiple car collision involving a tour bus killed at least 11 people Sunday on Indonesia's main Java island. The brakes likely malfunctioned on a tour bus from Jakarta packed with passengers and it slammed into three cars and four motorbikes before falling into a 10-meter -deep ravine on a kitchen garden, police said.
