Meet 'Queen Tarantula', an Indonesian woman who lives with 1,500 pet spiders
When it comes to pets, people around the world don't always mean dogs, cats or birds - few have a love of exotic animals too. From iguanas to lizards and even snakes, people love adopting unusual animals, including tarantulas! Yes, the creepy, scary hairy arachnids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar '17
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC