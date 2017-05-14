Mass Arrest of Indonesian Men at Sauna

Mass Arrest of Indonesian Men at Sauna

Crackdowns on gay and bisexual men continue in the Asian archipelago nation of Indonesia, with 141 arrested on Sunday at a Jakarta sauna in what police called a "gay sex party." Since homosexuality is only explicitly illegal in one Indonesian province, the men were charged with violating the nation's harsh antipornography law, according to the BBC .

Chicago, IL

