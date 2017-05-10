Man killed after forklift load falls ...

Man killed after forklift load falls on him in Tanjong Penjuru industrial accident

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at 52 Tanjong Penjuru on Tuesday , police confirmed to Channel NewsAsia. Authorities said they were alerted to the accident, which appears to have taken place at CWT Logistics Hub, at about 10.30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... 6 hr Frankie Rizzo 7
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC