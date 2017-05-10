Man killed after forklift load falls on him in Tanjong Penjuru industrial accident
SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at 52 Tanjong Penjuru on Tuesday , police confirmed to Channel NewsAsia. Authorities said they were alerted to the accident, which appears to have taken place at CWT Logistics Hub, at about 10.30pm.
