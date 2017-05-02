Leading tire-maker Kenda Rubber adds Indonesia plant
In line with the government's "New Southbound Policy," Kenda Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. - one of the two major tire makers in Taiwan - has set up a plant in Indonesia to turn out bicycle and motorcycle tubes and tires, the Central News Agency reported Monday. A CNA correspondent stationed in Jakarta just made a tour of the plant, named PT Kenda Rubber Indonesia and located in Serang County of Banten Province, in the company of the Indonesian subsidiary's Vice President Tseng Duen-sheng to learn what's going on at the plant.
