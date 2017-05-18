Leader of Indonesia's Largest Muslim Group Calls for Secular Nation
Weeks after Jakarta elected a governor whose campaign called for Islam to dominate politics and society, the leader of Indonesia's - and the world's - largest Islamic organization has appealed for strengthening secular values. The remarkable request went out to hundreds of people representing Indonesia's ethnic and religious diversity, who attended an interfaith dialog held by the Alliance of Arek Suroboyo on Thursday in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city after Jakarta.
