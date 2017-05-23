Keeping pace with global trends in de...

Keeping pace with global trends in debt restructuring: Indonesia must act

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In the past year, the global corporate default rate reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, and continues to climb. In response, both Singapore and the European Union are exploring new approaches to debt restructuring inspired by Chapter 11 of the United States' Bankruptcy Code, which has successfully revived corporations like Chrysler and American Airlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... 42 min The Muslim cave 4
News 141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party 46 min Hank 3
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex 51 min The Wheeze of Trump 13
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... 3 hr Frankie 6
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 3 hr Frankie 9
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century May 17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC