Joko Widodo: Islam in Indonesia is mo...

Joko Widodo: Islam in Indonesia is moderate

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Joko Widodo , commonly known as Jokowi, was elected president of Indonesia , one of Asia's leading economies - and the country with the largest Muslim population in the world - in October 2014. He rose to power promising to be "the people's president" and with an initial approval rating of 70 percent, expectations were high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC