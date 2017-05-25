Jakarta twin blast LIVE updates: Mass...

Jakarta twin blast LIVE updates: Massive casualties expected, high alert in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Jakarta, May 24: Two blasts were reported from the eastern part of Indonesia's capital Jakarta. As per initial reports, the Indonesian police have confirmed it and said that people have heard two explosions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... 2 hr Rudy 4
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... Thu islamanalbeads 20
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex Wed Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... Wed The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News 141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party May 22 Oscar 1
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC