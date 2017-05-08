Jailing of Jakarta's Christian governor reverberates across Indonesia
Hundreds of supporters of Jakarta's Christian governor sang patriotic songs outside the Indonesian capital's City Hall on Wednesday to protest his imprisonment for blasphemy after a trial that drew concerns over rising religious intolerance. Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is appealing his harsher-than-expected two-year jail sentence after being found guilty of insulting the Koran in the Muslim-majority country.
