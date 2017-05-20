Indonesia's Lippo Group to build $21 bln industrial centre near Jakarta
May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories. Billed as the "Shenzhen of Indonesia", the complex will be built in the corridor connecting the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to the West Java city of Bandung, Lippo said.
