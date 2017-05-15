Indonesians arrested over Sumatran ti...

Indonesians arrested over Sumatran tiger poaching

BENGKULU: Indonesian authorities have arrested two men on suspicion of poaching Sumatran tigers and seized a skin and bones taken from one of the rare animals, a national park official said Monday. Awaludin and Sabian, who like many Indonesians go by one name, were detained Saturday by police and forest rangers in a village in North Bengkulu district on western Sumatra island.

