Indonesian weight changes making live cattle trade easier

1 hr ago

One noticeable change for cattle stations in northern Australia this year, is that for the first time in a long time, the weight of the cattle going to Indonesia is not an issue. David Stoate from Anna Plains Station in the Kimberley has spent the last couple of weeks mustering cattle for export out of Broome, and said the changes were making a difference.

Chicago, IL

