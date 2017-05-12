Indonesian Q1 GDP grows at faster pace
JAKARTA: Indonesia's economic growth picked up a touch in the first quarter on firmer export prices of some commodities and stronger demand in major trading partners, though analysts were split on how far this momentum will carry through to the rest of the year. Gross domestic product in Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5% in the January-March period on an annual basis, the statistics bureau said, matching a Reuters poll and up slightly from 4.9% in the preceding quarter.
