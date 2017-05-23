Indonesian province sets up task forc...

Indonesian province sets up task force targeting gays

Indonesian police in West Java said Wednesday they have set up a task force to investigate activities by gays in the country's most populous province. West Java police chief Anton Charliyan said the task force includes police, army and provincial officials, and will monitor and search for locations used for parties by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

