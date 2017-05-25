Indonesian president urges calm after suspected suicide attacks in Jakartaside
Indonesia's president urged people to remain calm on Thursday, a day after suspected suicide bombers killed three police officers on duty at a Jakarta bus terminal in an attack authorities said bore the hallmarks of globally inspired Islamist militants. Ten people, including five police officers and five civilians, were also wounded in the twin blasts that were detonated five minutes apart by the two suspected attackers in the Indonesia capital late on Wednesday evening, police said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|8 hr
|islamanalbeads
|20
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|23 hr
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|Wed
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|Tue
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|May 22
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
