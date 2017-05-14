Indonesian police detain 141 men over 'gay party'

Indonesian police have detained 141 men who were allegedly holding a gay party at a sauna, an official said Monday, the latest sign of a backlash against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in the Muslim-majority country. Officers late Sunday raided a building in the capital Jakarta called Atlantis that houses a sauna and a gym, and shut down the event they said was called "The Wild One."

