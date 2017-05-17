Indonesian men sentenced to public caning for "gay sex"
The court, whose sentencing Wednesday coincided with International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, said the men, aged 20 and 23, would each be subjected to 85 lashes for having sexual relations. One of the men cried as his sentence was read out and pleaded for leniency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|7 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|17 hr
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC