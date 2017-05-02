Indonesian man who claimed to be oldest human dies age 146

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Jakarta: An Indonesian man who claimed to have been born 146 years ago has reportedly been buried in the eastern part of the Java Central province, where he lived until his last days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.