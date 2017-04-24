Indonesian Journalist Launches Anti-h...

Indonesian Journalist Launches Anti-hoax Network

By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, May 1 As Indonesia faces a worsening problem of fake news, journalists from major media outlets here on Friday launched the Anti-Hoax Journalists Network. According to English local newspaper The Jakarta Post, the network has put together a team to daily sift through the news that flow in, and introduced an application to help editors determine whether a particular news story or piece of information was legitimate or a hoax.

Chicago, IL

