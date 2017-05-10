Indonesian 'enforcer' helps revive fishery
A high school dropout turned seafood entrepreneur is leading Indonesia's crackdown on illegal fishing, winning plaudits from conservationists and awards as far away as Washington despite her explosive methods. Her favourite tactic: seizing foreign fishing vessels and then blowing them up to smithereens to send a message to her country's neighbours.
