Indonesian 'enforcer' helps revive fi...

Indonesian 'enforcer' helps revive fishery

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A high school dropout turned seafood entrepreneur is leading Indonesia's crackdown on illegal fishing, winning plaudits from conservationists and awards as far away as Washington despite her explosive methods. Her favourite tactic: seizing foreign fishing vessels and then blowing them up to smithereens to send a message to her country's neighbours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr '17 Muslims 0 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC