Indonesian economic growth picks up in first quarter

Sharp rises in the price of key products such as tea helped Indonesia's exports surge almost 21% in the first quarter AFP/ADEK BERRY JAKARTA: Indonesian growth accelerated slightly in the first quarter on improving exports, official data showed Friday , but the outlook for the recovery in Southeast Asia's top economy is subdued. President Joko Widodo came to power in 2014 on a pledge to boost growth to 7 per cent but his government has struggled to lift rates in the country, which is rich in resources but has suffered from a slump in commodity prices.

