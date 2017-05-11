Indonesian economic growth picks up in first quarter
Sharp rises in the price of key products such as tea helped Indonesia's exports surge almost 21% in the first quarter AFP/ADEK BERRY JAKARTA: Indonesian growth accelerated slightly in the first quarter on improving exports, official data showed Friday , but the outlook for the recovery in Southeast Asia's top economy is subdued. President Joko Widodo came to power in 2014 on a pledge to boost growth to 7 per cent but his government has struggled to lift rates in the country, which is rich in resources but has suffered from a slump in commodity prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|1 hr
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|14
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC