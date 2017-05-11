Indonesian banks' prospects rise as bad loans growth slows in Q1
JAKARTA/BENGALURU, May 5 Indonesia's banks posted for January-March the first drop in their bad loans ratio in five quarters and their best profit growth in at least nine, data showed, sparking optimism about their prospects for the rest of the year and for their shares. According to a Reuters analysis of first-quarter earnings data at 15 Indonesian banks, the average non-performing loans ratio fell to 3.48 percent at the end of March from 3.50 percent at end-December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|18 hr
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|14
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC