Indonesian banks' prospects rise as bad loans growth slows in Q1

JAKARTA/BENGALURU, May 5 Indonesia's banks posted for January-March the first drop in their bad loans ratio in five quarters and their best profit growth in at least nine, data showed, sparking optimism about their prospects for the rest of the year and for their shares. According to a Reuters analysis of first-quarter earnings data at 15 Indonesian banks, the average non-performing loans ratio fell to 3.48 percent at the end of March from 3.50 percent at end-December.

Chicago, IL

