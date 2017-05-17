Indonesian army says 4 killed, 8 wounded in training accident in South China Sea
JAKARTA: Four Indonesian soldiers were killed and 8 wounded on Wednesday after they were hit by artillery fire during a rapid response training exercise in the Natuna islands north of Borneo in the South China Sea, a military spokesman said. "The army leadership has conveyed its deepest condolences after the death of four excellent soldiers in an accidental incident in Natuna," said spokesman Denny Tuejeh.
