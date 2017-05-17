Indonesian army says 4 killed, 8 woun...

Indonesian army says 4 killed, 8 wounded in training accident in South China Sea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

JAKARTA: Four Indonesian soldiers were killed and 8 wounded on Wednesday after they were hit by artillery fire during a rapid response training exercise in the Natuna islands north of Borneo in the South China Sea, a military spokesman said. "The army leadership has conveyed its deepest condolences after the death of four excellent soldiers in an accidental incident in Natuna," said spokesman Denny Tuejeh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... 3 hr YoMaMa 7
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century 5 hr Maceo 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) 22 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC