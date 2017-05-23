Indonesian Activists Protest Treatment of Men Arrested in Police Raid on Gay Club
A coalition of nongovernmental organizations that is criticizing Jakarta police for the arrest of 141 gay men held a press conference on Tuesday to say the officers deliberately humiliated the men by taking them while naked to the police station, photographing them, then distributing the nude pictures on social media where the images went viral on Monday. "The victims were stripped naked and transported in public transportation," said the statement signed by 15 organizations, including the Community Legal Aid Institute, the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform and the LGBT rights group Arus Pelangi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|40 min
|Ibn Osman
|2
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|1 hr
|Abdel Rahman
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|10 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|11
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|13 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|Mon
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC