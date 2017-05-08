Indonesia Still Restricting Foreign Media From Papua
An Indonesian foreign ministry official has confirmed the government has maintained a secretive interagency "clearing house" that has long obstructed foreign journalists from traveling to the provinces of Papua and West Papua, despite promises to shut it down. That revelation comes just days after Indonesia hosted UNESCO-sponsored events marking World Press Freedom Day in Jakarta, on May 3. Ade Safira, the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Civil and Political Rights Protection division, said that the clearing house continued to vet requests of foreign journalists and researchers who want to travel to the two provinces, referred to as "Papua."
