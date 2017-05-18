Indonesia promises Thailand haze-free...

Indonesia promises Thailand haze-free year

Indonesia on Thursday promised Thailand and other neighbours a haze-free year, saying new measures to combat forest fires should stop the polluting smoke wafting across Southeast Asia. From June until October, Indonesia is often shrouded in a haze caused by smouldering fires, many set deliberately to clear land for pulp and paper and palm oil plantations on Sumatra and Borneo islands.

