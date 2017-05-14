Indonesia police arrests dozens in raid on Jakarta gay sauna

Indonesia police arrests dozens in ra...

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said 141 men were detained for questioning in the raid Sunday evening on the gym and sauna in north Jakarta. Indonesia's low-profile LGBT community has been increasingly under siege in the past year, with prejudice fanned by stridently anti-gay comments from cabinet ministers and other high-profile Indonesians.

