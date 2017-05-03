Indonesia-Philippines RoRo Service Up
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday launched a ferry route that will connect the two countries. The Davao-General Santos-Bitung roll on/roll off shipping service from Mindanao to North Sulawesi, Indonesia at the Sasa port in Davao City is launched in a bid to further boost trade in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC