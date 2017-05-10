Indonesia: New life for Jakarta's Aho...

Indonesia: New life for Jakarta's Ahok - Bible and a cell

Ahok speaks to his lawyers after the sentencing in his blasphemy trial in Jakarta on May 9, 2017. Source: Reuters/Bay Ismoyo JAKARTA'S once hugely popular governor is being held in a simple room at a high-security detention centre, his only comforts are a Bible and visitors twice a week.

