Indonesia: National mosque imam calls...

Indonesia: National mosque imam calls for interfaith dialogue, tolerance

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Asian Correspondent

US Vice President Mike Pence, with his wife Karen talks to Chief Imam Nasaruddin Umar, during his visit to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia April 20, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta NASARUDDIN UMAR, the Grand Imam of Jakarta's Masjid Istiqlal independence mosque, has said that interfaith dialogue is the best way to promote tolerance and prevent the spread of terrorism in Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria 1 hr Yancy 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 65
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC