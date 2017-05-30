Indonesia: National mosque imam calls for interfaith dialogue, tolerance
US Vice President Mike Pence, with his wife Karen talks to Chief Imam Nasaruddin Umar, during his visit to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia April 20, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta NASARUDDIN UMAR, the Grand Imam of Jakarta's Masjid Istiqlal independence mosque, has said that interfaith dialogue is the best way to promote tolerance and prevent the spread of terrorism in Indonesia.
