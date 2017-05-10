Indonesia ministry seeks to extend forest moratorium by two years
FILE PHOTO: A view of a fire burning in Musi Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra, Indonesia August 8, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/File Photo via Indonesia's environment and forestry ministry wants to extend a moratorium on issuing new licenses to use primary forest and peatland in the Southeast Asian country by two years, an official said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|7 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC