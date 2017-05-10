Indonesia ministry seeks to extend forest moratorium by two years

FILE PHOTO: A view of a fire burning in Musi Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra, Indonesia August 8, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/File Photo via Indonesia's environment and forestry ministry wants to extend a moratorium on issuing new licenses to use primary forest and peatland in the Southeast Asian country by two years, an official said on Wednesday.

