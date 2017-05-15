Indonesia: Minister says YouTube deat...

Indonesia: Minister says YouTube death threats against Ahok found

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

A police officer stands guard outside the Mobile Police Brigade or Brimob headquarters, where former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, is currently being detained in, Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia May 10, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Source: Reuters/Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya INDONESIA's justice minister said intelligence agencies have uncovered a YouTube video issuing death threats against Jakarta's Christian-Chinese governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, prior to his sentencing of two years' jail for insulting Islam last Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr '17 Muslims 0 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC