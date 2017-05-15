Indonesia: Minister says YouTube death threats against Ahok found
A police officer stands guard outside the Mobile Police Brigade or Brimob headquarters, where former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, is currently being detained in, Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia May 10, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Source: Reuters/Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya INDONESIA's justice minister said intelligence agencies have uncovered a YouTube video issuing death threats against Jakarta's Christian-Chinese governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, prior to his sentencing of two years' jail for insulting Islam last Tuesday.
