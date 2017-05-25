Indonesia military identifies three graft suspects over helicopter deal
Indonesia's military and anti-corruption agency have identified three suspects in a corruption investigation into the controversial purchase of an AgustaWestland helicopter, the military chief said on Friday. FILE PHOTO - Indonesian military Chief Gatot Nurmantyo talks to reporters in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|17 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|4
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|19 hr
|Inntha Butte
|26
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|May 22
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC