Indonesia makes arrests over Jakarta suicide attack
By Agence France-Presse Indonesian authorities have arrested three suspects over a twin suicide bombing on a Jakarta bus terminal that killed three policemen and which has been claimed by the Islamic State group, an official said Friday. This handout picture taken on May 25, 2017 and released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla visit the site of the suicide bombing near a Jakarta bus station that killed three policemen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|4 hr
|Roy
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|19 hr
|islamanalbeads
|20
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|Wed
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|Wed
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|May 22
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
