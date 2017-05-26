Indonesia makes arrests over Jakarta ...

Indonesia makes arrests over Jakarta suicide attack

By Agence France-Presse Indonesian authorities have arrested three suspects over a twin suicide bombing on a Jakarta bus terminal that killed three policemen and which has been claimed by the Islamic State group, an official said Friday. This handout picture taken on May 25, 2017 and released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla visit the site of the suicide bombing near a Jakarta bus station that killed three policemen.

