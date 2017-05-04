Indonesia launches Bt70-bn lawsuit ag...

Indonesia launches Bt70-bn lawsuit against PTTEP over oil spill off Australia

INDONESIA has sued PTT Exploration and Production Plc and its Australian subsidiary over an oil spill off Australia in 2009 that it claims caused environmental damage in the archipelago's waters. PTTEP has learned about the lawsuit and has yet to obtain relevant documents regarding this legal action, a company source said yesterday.

