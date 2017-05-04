Indonesia launches Bt70-bn lawsuit against PTTEP over oil spill off Australia
INDONESIA has sued PTT Exploration and Production Plc and its Australian subsidiary over an oil spill off Australia in 2009 that it claims caused environmental damage in the archipelago's waters. PTTEP has learned about the lawsuit and has yet to obtain relevant documents regarding this legal action, a company source said yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC