Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Christian governor

Thousands of conservative Muslims took to the streets of the Indonesian capital to call for the jailing of its minority Christian governor who is on trial on charges of blaspheming the Quran. At least several thousand white-robed protesters marched after Friday prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in central Jakarta until reaching the nearby Supreme Court building.

Chicago, IL

