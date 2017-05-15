Indonesia gives tax office access to account information at financial institutions - official
May 16 Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency government regulation that gives the tax authority access to account information held by financial institutions, including banks, the tax office spokesman told Reuters. The regulation was signed last week as part of Indonesia's pledge to join the global initiative of sharing financial information for tax purposes, according to a copy of the regulation.
