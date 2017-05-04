Indonesia: 'Gay Porn' Arrests Threate...

Indonesia: 'Gay Porn' Arrests Threaten Privacy

2 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

An Indonesian police raid targeting gay men in Surabaya, Indonesia, on April 30, 2017, threatens the rights of the country's already beleaguered lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, Human Rights Watch said today. The police ordered 14 men to undergo HIV tests and arrested eight of those men on charges of violating the country's draconian and discriminatory anti-pornography law.

Chicago, IL

