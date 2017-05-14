Indonesia exploits porn law to target LGBTI community - rights group
Police show evidence collected following a raid on what authorities described as a gay prostitution ring being run out of an entertainment venue in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 22, 2017. Source: Reuters/Antara Foto/Reno Esnir THE USE of an anti-pornography law to raid a so-called "gay sex party" in Jakarta on Sunday is evidence of a wider crackdown against the marginalised LGBTI community in Muslim-majority Indonesia, says a global rights group.
